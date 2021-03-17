On Jan. 22, Edith G. Zarow (née Goldberg) of Longwood, Fla., at 92. She is survived by children Alex Zarow (Ayn Hoyt) and Robin Joy Michaels; grandchildren Jessica Zarow and Holly Michaels; great-grandchildren Alexis Heberle and Natalie Koontz; and great-great-grandchild Delilah Jacobs. She was predeceased by husband Mervin Zarow; siblings Lillian Gilbert, Isadore Blumberg and Leah Gilbert; and parents Celie and Harry Goldberg.

Contributions may be sent to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America, 15 S. Franklin St., New Ulm, MN 56073.