On August 8, Zelic Abraham Gresser of Baltimore at 86. He is survived by wife Anne Gresser; children Sara Gresser-Gunter (Robert Gunter), Ruth L. Gresser (Barbara Johnson), Saul I. Gresser (Julia W. Gresser), Victor Samuel Gresser and Veda Gresser-Mitchell (William H. Mitchell III); grandchildren Mariel Bass, Chiara Blue LaFayette (Michael John LaFayette), “Sierra Rebecca” Mitchell, Alexandra Reneé Mitchell (Victoria Diggs) and Gabrielle Amanda Mitchell; and sister Myra Schein. He was predeceased by son David Phillip Gresser; parents Benjamin and Veda Gresser; and brother Jack Gresser.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Planned Parenthood Action Fund 123 William Street, Floor 10, New York, NY 10038-384.