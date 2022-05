On April 28, Joane Zemlak (née Jacobs) of Hampstead at 87. She is survived by children Ira Zemlak, Jeff (Nancy) Zemlak and Denise Zemlak Beveridge and precious grandchildren Katelyn Zemlak, Sean Zemlak, Kylie Beveridge and Alexi Beveridge. She was predeceased by husband Howard Zemlak; siblings Robert Jacobs, Melvin Jacobs and Leonard Jacobs; and parents Kate and David Jacobs.

Contributions may be sent to the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.