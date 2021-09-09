On Aug. 19, Annette Sophie Zimmerman of Boynton Beach, Fla., at 93. She is survived by sister Minnie Cohen; nephew Barry L. Zimmerman; niece Susan M. Zimmerman; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by husband of 64 years Jerome G. Zimmerman; siblings Sadie Fiddle, Rose Blumberg, Blanche Miller, Sylvia Katcef and Morris Fiddle; brother-in-law Benjamin Cohen; and parents Anna and Julius Fiddle.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.