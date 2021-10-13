On Sept. 19, Phylliss Zion (née Garfield) at 86. She is survived by daughters Sherrie A.(Steven) Cohen and Susan (Joseph) Blanton; stepdaughter Jayne (late Andrew) Klein; stepson-in-law Howard Keyser; sister Barbara Feuer; grandchildren Jaime (Mark) Huntington, Joshua (Caitlin) Townshend, Cody (Alex) Blanton, Matthew (Jessica) Blanton, Chelsea Blanton, Marshall (Rachel) Klein, Sarah (Douglas) Hentz, Rachel (Alex) Kahn, Ryan Keyser and Evan (Caitlin) Keyser; and great-grandchildren Benjamin, Charlotte, Carter and Rose. She was predeceased by husbands Benjamin Stollof and Kurt Zion; parents Rose and Samuel Garfield; stepdaughters Barbara Keyser and Wendy Zion; sister Naomi Sacks; and brothers Sheldon Garfield and Larry Garfield.

Contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.