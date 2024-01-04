Adat Chaim Looks Ahead at 2024

As 2024 begins, Adat Chaim is reflecting on its accomplishments in the past year and looking ahead toward the future.

The Owings Mills-based Conservative synagogue is nearing its 40th year of operation next year in 2025, and continues to be a small but fiercely dedicated community devoted to worship and education.

“I have been a member of Adat Chaim since its beginning in 1985,” said synagogue President Cathy Litofsky. “We are small but engaged congregation that enjoys learning, celebrating Shabbat and holidays together and taking action with projects to support the community at large.”

The past year was a challenging one for Adat Chaim, Litofsky noted. Following the retirement of former rabbi Rabbi Lawrence Pinsker in December 2022, services were primarily led by lay leaders and community members.

After a long search, though, the synagogue’s leadership is currently finalizing an agreement with Rabbi Laurie Green, who will be serving as part-time rabbi. Green also works part time as a chaplain at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center.

“The board and I had been scrambling to find the right person to lead us, teach us and engage us,” Litofsky said. “All of those things are in Rabbi Green’s wheelhouse, so we’re very thrilled.”

In addition to growing its role in the local community, Adat Chaim has also been extending a hand to Baltimore’s population of students at local colleges. The synagogue works to offer educational and leadership opportunities for college students and members of local Hillel chapters at Goucher College and Towson University.

Litofsky added that she has a personal relationship with Thomas Christianson, an adjunct professor at Stevenson University, and has been a guest lecturer at his world religion class several times over the past five years. In 2024, Adat Chaim hopes to widen the scope of its relationship with Stevenson, whose campus is located just down the street from the congregation.

“Every year, we invite students from Dr. Christianson’s world religion class to do a discussion. They learn a little bit about Judaism and the synagogue,” Litofsky explained. “Dr. Christianson enjoys bringing the students to us, and it’s nice to have them learn a little bit and see what we’re about.”

Currently, Adat Chaim is trying to form a similar partnership with Stevenson’s Jewish student group as the synagogue has with Goucher and Towson’s Hillels. Students at those Hillels have had the opportunity to lead the congregation in davening during special services. These opportunities acted as mutually beneficial between the two parties, as they provided the students with a chance to learn about congregational leadership, as well as filling a gap for Adat Chaim in their time without a long-term rabbi.

Litofsky noted that with surging worries about antisemitic harassment on college campuses, it is more important than ever for students to have access to supportive religious communities.

“It helps them know they’re not alone,” she explained. “They have a community and a home away from home, whether they just come and experience a Shabbat once or they want to open up lines of communication on issues they might be having. It’s extremely important for our college students to know they have support, and that there are groups, synagogues and organizations that are willing to take the time to bring them in.”

Going forward, Adat Chaim aims to expand their congregation and add more educational programming to their repertoire. Litofsky noted that many members have expressed interest in Hebrew language classes, so they can learn conversational Hebrew.

The synagogue is also planning several musical events and fundraisers, including hosting a TwoBeat Jazz Duo performance fundraiser on Jan. 27 and searching for a klezmer band for a future concert focused on the genre.

“We want to engage the community,” Litofsky said. “We are very open and welcoming. We’re happy to have folks join us for services. They’re welcome to check us out.”