Baltimore Jewish Times recognized for excellence in editorial writing

The Baltimore Jewish Times won first place in editorial writing at the American Jewish Press Association’s Rockower Awards for excellence in Jewish journalism. The award was announced last night.

The three editorials the JT won for are “What is Jewish Pride?“, “Holocaust history” and “A time for healing.”

The JT’s sister publication, Washington Jewish Week, also won several awards: first place in layout and design, second place in arts news and features and honorable mention in writing about women.