Chai Lifeline announces new advisory board members

By Leenika Belfield-Martin

Chai Lifeline, a children’s health support network, has selected nine prominent Jewish Baltimoreans to head the company’s Mid-Atlantic Region advisory board. The group includes philanthropists and staff members of area synagogues.

The company said in a press release that the new members will “help provide strategic guidance and leadership to its Mid-Atlantic region” in their new role.

“I am delighted to welcome the advisory board to the Mid-Atlantic region,” Rabbi Simcha Scholar, CEO of the organization, said in a press release. “These talented and dedicated individuals live in the Baltimore community, understand the needs of our families, and are committed to strengthening and furthering our mission.”

On March 14, Chai Lifeline named Eliezer Abramson, Dovid Barer, Bill Galkin, Sharon Galkin, Gamliel Hackerman, Daniel Ketabian, Eli Portnoy, Michal Seidemann and Dovid Weinberger as the new advisory board members.

Abramson is the president of Mikvah of Baltimore and is prepared to expand his service through his new role. He “looks forward to working with the board to ensure every child and family living with illness in our community gets the critical support they need,” he said, adding that his fellow board members share the same ambitions.

“Our board is made up of talented and dedicated individuals from within the community who are committed to helping local families, ensuring they receive the services they need to get through the most challenging of times,” he said. “We look forward to providing guidance and support, and furthering Chai Lifeline’s important mission here in the Mid-Atlantic.”

The organization is under the advisory of Rabbi Yaakov Hopfer and Rabbi Yosef Berger, and is supported by rabbis across the community, including Rabbis Moshe Heinemann, Pinchas Gross, Yissoscher Dov Eichenstein, Jonathan Seidman and Yaakov Horowitz.

Chai Lifeline provides assistance to children with life-threatening or lifelong illnesses and their families through a number of programs. The organization works with more than 80 families in the mid-Atlantic region.

“Throughout the year, our staff and volunteers are on the ground, in the hospitals, and in the community, providing unparalleled support services to help local children and families during the most difficult of times,” said Nechama Miller, senior case manager for Chai Lifeline Mid-Atlantic.

This announcement comes nine months after former board members departed from the organization in June 2021.