To honor the first responders and victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, brothers Avi and Shalom Schulman, and their friend Moshe Wildman, climbed 2071 steps — or 122 stories — on the StairMaster at the Weinberg Park Heights JCC. The three are volunteers with the Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Company and are currently, or have been, students at Yeshivat Mekor Chaim, housed at the JCC.