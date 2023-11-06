First Friday

By
JT Staff
-
0

Baltimore Hebrew Congregation hosted Adria Crutchfield, executive director of the Baltimore Regional Housing Project and alum of The Leadership, as a speaker during its first Shabbat service of the month.

