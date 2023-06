On June 6, the JCC of Greater Baltimore held their annual meeting at The Gordon Center for Performing Arts. Laura Rubenstein was honored for her two years of leadership as the JCC board chair, and Larry Plant was installed as the new board chair. Annual board leadership awards were given to Betsy Narrow, David Lunken and Brett Weil. The meeting also marked the departure of several outgoing board members, as well as the installation of two new ones.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel