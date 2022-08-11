This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available. The JT extends its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. May his memory be a blessing.

A member of the Baltimore Jewish community was shot and killed in Washington yesterday, according to Metropolitan Police.

Aryeh Wolf, 25, has been identified as the victim. Multiple news outlets reported that he was working in the city, installing solar panels, when he was shot in the back.

Members of the Sixth District responded at 3:41 p.m. on Wednesday to a reported shooting at 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast.

“Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where after all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead,” the police report stated.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

Wolf leaves behind a wife and six-month-old child, according to YWN’s report. His mother Elise is a principal in Bais Yaakov of Baltimore.

On Thursday, Camp Simcha put out a statement in response to Wolf’s tragic death.

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the tragic death of Aryeh Wolf Z”L, a beloved former Camp Simcha counselor who we will always remember for his chesed and dedication to helping others. We are shocked and devastated by this news and extend our sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones. May they be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. During this difficult time, we encourage anyone in need of support to contact Chai Lifeline’s Crisis Team at 855-3-CRISIS or email crisis@chailifeline.org. May we know of no more suffering.”

rkohn@midatlanticmedia.com