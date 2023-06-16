Jewish Ideals Motivate Del. Dana Stein

Del. Dana M. Stein (D-11B) says friends and colleagues remember his eldest daughter’s age because she was born just before he was sworn in for his first full term in the Maryland General Assembly in 2007.

Sixteen years later, on May 15 of this year, the 64-year-old Stevenson resident was nominated to be speaker pro-tem by Speaker of the House Adrienne A. Jones.

A Harvard grad with a law degree from Columbia Law School and a master’s in public administration from Princeton, Stein spent seven years as a Washington, D.C. attorney before founding Baltimore nonprofit Civic Works with Kathleen Kennedy Townsend. Civic Works opened in 1993, focusing on youth education, skills development and community service, and has since expanded services to seniors.

As founder, president and CEO of Civic Works for 30 years, Stein learned a lot about Baltimore and its challenges to youths and the community.

“The first few years was a big learning curve,” Stein recalled. “I’d been a lawyer, had never run an organization, and didn’t really have experience working with young adults. It was a challenge getting things up and running and keeping it going. Now we’re much bigger, working on more issues, and really enjoying all the things that we do.”

He had a similar experience after election to the House of Delegates in 2006, while continuing to head Civic Works.

“When you come into the legislature the first thing you realize is there’s so much you don’t know,” Stein said. “Most people when they get elected, and I was included, think they know so much about Maryland, and environmental matters, when I really didn’t. It was very much learning both about the state and how the legislature works. Especially the committees, where you spend most of your time.”

Stein said those years didn’t go by nearly as fast as the past nine he has spent as vice-chair of the Environment and Transportation Committee.

Much of Stein’s legislative focus has been on environmental concerns, transportation and social issues including financial literacy and healthcare.

In the 2023 session, Stein sponsored 22 bills, eight of which were passed and signed by the governor. Of 35 cosponsored bills, 19 were approved by the governor. Those included bills addressing green space for underserved communities, land preservation, the Maryland Native Plants Program, non-public-school transportation, forest preservation and electric vehicles.

“Some things I’ve worked on over the years have become bigger issues, like climate change and the Chesapeake Bay,” Stein said. “Last year’s climate change bill wasn’t my bill, but I was the lead in the House. That was the biggest and most controversial bill I’ve ever worked on, and something that I’m proud of.”

In addition to current service as vice-chair of the Environment and Transportation Committee, Stein’s dozens of committee, board and task force memberships include work with critical Bay areas and open space, while community involvement includes chairing a synagogue social action committee and serving on boards of many nonprofits and Jewish organizations.

But beyond his government and civil service, Stein is also an author. His 2010 book, “Fire in the Wind,” accurately predicted the havoc climate change is creating now. A recent AP story, “As rising oceans threaten NYC, study documents another risk: The city is sinking,” is a testament to his forward thinking.

“Climate has always been an interest,” Stein said. “And now it’s an emergency. Maryland is a state that recognizes that and has taken a lot of steps legislatively.”

After recent redistricting, the 11th District was split into 11A, represented by Del. Cheryl Pasteur, and 11B, which Stein represents alongside longtime Del. Jon S. Cardin.

“Working in the House, it’s a very collegial place,” Stein said. “There’s partisanship, but not like in Washington. There are definitely times when we work together on a bipartisan basis. Gov. Wes Moore is doing a good job; it’s good to have a partner in the governor’s office.”

Outside of his work, Stein has been married for more than 17 years to Margaret Presley, and the couple has three children ages 16, 14 and 11. He is a longtime, active member of Baltimore Hebrew Congregation and Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Congregation. He cites two Jewish concepts and an Elie Wiesel quote as influential in his life.

His parents modeled tikkun olam, repairing the world, which he and his wife encourage for their children. Also a driving factor in Stein’s life — and notable in his legislation — is shomrei adamah, responsibility for protection and renewal of the earth.

Those and an Elie Wiesel quote motivate him: “Whenever men and women are persecuted because of their race, religion, or political views, that place must — at that moment — become the center of the universe.”

“It’s important to do what I can, and to support others in doing our part to make things better for today, and future generations,” Stein said.

Reflecting on his speaker pro-tem nomination, Stein said, “It’s recognition, I think, of the leadership I’ve provided, especially on environmental issues, my good work ethic and team-based approach. It’ll give me an opportunity to not just look at other big policy issues besides environmental ones, but also to be a community advocate.”