Letters to the editor: April 30

Ready to return to shul

I applaud the Jewish Times article “Lag B’Omer heralds cautious return to in-person events” (April 23). The synagogue to which I belong limited this celebration for children under 18, so I planned to enjoy Lag B’Omer outdoors with Chabad of Baltimore. I’m also glad the JT pointed out that with warmer weather it’s harder to get people on Zoom during the weekend because people are trying to be outside with their families. I encourage the large “established old line” synagogues to be more nimble and to extend eligibility for in-person services and events to their entire congregation.

Jeffrey H. Marks

Baltimore

Celebrating a special day in a special way

I loved reading about families who were able to have their virtual b’nai mitzvah events (“Bar/Bat Mitzvah Insider,” March 19). Both of our sons and their families live out of town, and we weren’t sure how our second grandson Alex would be able to have his bar mitzvah day. We were so happily vaccinated and grateful to attend with the other vaccinated grandparents at an in-person bar mitzvah. The service was just fabulous; even having our son and daughter-in-law in Tampa read Torah by Zoom made the day even more perfect. All of the guests were smiling by Zoom so we couldn’t ask for more. The synagogue was filled with 112 cardboard cutouts of the invited guests who couldn’t be there with us in person. What a beautifully filled room of smiling faces. The pandemic gave us many challenges, but my husband and I quarantined for 11 months to stay healthy for this magical day. Alex was so poised in his presentation. We could not have been prouder.

Bunny and Howard Kohn

Baltimore