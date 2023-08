Disgrace to All Jews

Ghislaine Maxwell, who is identifying as a Jew in prison to get better food, better work conditions, etc., is a disgrace (“Ghislaine Maxwell Identifies as Jewish in Prison, Tapping Into Resources for Incarcerated Jews,” Aug. 18). Practice your religion in prison, but the extra perks are abominable. She is a despicable human, who, let’s not forget, trafficked young underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein’s perverted pleasure. She is a disgrace to all Jews.

Lana Fink

Reisterstown