Letters to the Editor: Dec. 8

Gaza Attitudes

A recent letter (“Not So Innocent,” Dec. 1) indicated correctly that the vast majority of people in Gaza support the recent horrendous attack against Israeli civilians. However, attitudes of the people in Gaza before Oct. 7 were very different. A recent article in the Foreign Affairs magazine (Oct. 25) presented the results of a comprehensive survey carried out in Gaza between Sept. 28-Oct. 6 indicating that it is a mistake to conclude that all Gazans were complicit with the atrocities carried out by Hamas.

Most people in Gazan do not align themselves with Hamas’ ideology and have little or no confidence in the Hamas-led government. By and large, they do not share Hamas’ goal of eliminating the state of Israel. According to those surveyed, 73% favored a peaceful solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict and the majority favored the two-state solution outlined in the 1993 Oslo Accords.

For its own survival, Israel needs to destroy Hamas and, in doing so, it would be doing a favor to the people of Gaza who have been struggling under Hamas rule.

Beryl Rosenstein, M.D. Pikesville

Acknowledging the Numbers

Regarding “Baltimoreans Among Hundreds of Thousands at March for Israel,” Nov. 17: It was so important to us. It’s a shame that The Washington Post and The New York Times refuse to recognize the number of supporters we have. The Post wrote thousands; at least the Times gave us tens of thousands of people.

Ethan Schwartz, Eilat, Israel