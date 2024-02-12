Letters to the Editor: Feb. 9

Two-State Solution Won’t Work

A two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians continues to be pushed by Democrats and the Biden administration using dubious logic and logistics (“15 Jewish House Democrats Blast Netanyahu for Rejecting Two-State Solution,” Jan. 26). But the real reason that a two-state solution will never work is because the Palestinians do not want it. There have been numerous very specific and generous two-state solutions proposed over the past 50 years and none have been accepted. The Palestinians prefer electing terrorist leadership with their objective being a one-state solution, with the one state not being Israel.

Sonny Taragin

Baltimore