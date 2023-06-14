Letters to the Editor: June 16

Fighting Antisemitism With Jewish History

The problem of increased antisemitism in America calls for all remedies possible (“Dealing with Antisemites,” March 31). I am not Jewish myself, but I revere the Jewish people. Although far from a complete solution, I nevertheless would like to emphasize the importance of using Jewish history in the fight against antisemitism.

Four years ago, I studied antisemitism in the Swedish “equivalent” to high school. The teacher was great, and I hold nothing against him. But I cannot get rid of the feeling that the very approach could be counterproductive. One classmate jokingly wondered whether the Jews weren’t up to something malevolent after all. Why have they been hated in different cultures throughout history if the accusations against them were groundless? “This course will turn me into an antisemite,” he laughed. Another classmate asked for a shifted focus from the antisemites to the Jews, preferring a course in Jewish history.

The Jewish author that we consulted was Flavius Josephus (37–100 C.E.). Our teacher explained that it was a good example of how people have always moved Jews around and have seen them as an undesired group. But that is not completely true. Studying antisemitism, we did not have time to mention how Josephus dealt with what we today would call antisemites. He tells us that he frequently mentioned the benevolent decrees that emperor Augustus sent to “antisemitic” cities to prohibit them from mistreating their Jewish population. Josephus did so “to take away the causes of that hatred which unreasonable men bear to us.” I do not suggest that decrees issued by Augustus would be great examples to use today. Neither do I suggest that we should stop talking about antisemitism, as that would be terribly forgetful of its victims. But Josephus’ lesson stands: Antisemites might need to hear of historical instances where Jews have been honored, not least because the Jewish people deserve it.

Saga Herdeskoeld, Norrisville