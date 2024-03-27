Letters to the Editor: March 29

Put the Blame Where It Belongs

The Jewish Times joins other media outlets in shifting the blame for the current crisis at our southern border to the Republican House majority rather than squarely where it belongs: on President Joe Biden (“Bewildering Border Blunder,” Feb. 16). In fact, the president (and his cohorts) created the crisis by lifting existing safeguards and security while dismantling walls, border policing and other protective measures. Furthermore, Biden refuses to use the executive powers available to him (the same ones he used to create this crisis), instead choosing to make it into a political football and blame Republicans. It’s time for Biden and the Democratic Party to stop blaming others and take action well within their means to control the border.

Sonny Taragin

Baltimore

