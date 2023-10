A Special Person

Fabulous edition. Thank you for interviewing Harry Kozlovsky (“Harry Kozlovsky on Living Through Jewish History,” Oct. 20). My late boyfriend was Buddy Sapolsky, past president of the JCC of Greater Baltimore, and he always told me how special Harry is. Harry works for Nayax, one of the 40 Israeli companies in Maryland. Thank you for your meaningful contributions to Jewish life in Baltimore.

Nancy Boguslaw

Deputy Director, Maryland/Israel Development Center