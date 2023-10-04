Letters to the Editor: October 6

Not Just a Shidduch Crisis

I was happy to see the Baltimore Jewish Times covering the issue of the crisis of experience that single men and women face in the Orthodox community (“Ner Tamid-Orthodox Union Event Tackles Orthodox Singles’ Issues,” Sept. 22). The article primarily addresses the crisis of experience, which is incredibly important. It also mentions the crisis of process. I want to provide a clarification on what this crisis of process is.

The crisis of process is that it appears that a greatly increasing number of Jewish single men and women who want to get married are remaining single. It is not specific as to how one is trying to find a spouse. The issue applies to the singles community regardless as to whether they use traditional matchmaking methods, dating apps, singles events, meeting through a friend or meeting naturally. It is impacting singles in both the Yeshivish and Modern Orthodox communities.

We would be doing the singles community a disservice if we only focus on the issues regarding traditional matchmaking. My hope is for the Jewish leadership and community as a whole to fully understand the primary reasons as to why an increasing number of marriage-minded single men and women remain single. It is only at that point that the Jewish community can properly address the issue.

David Katzoff, Silver Spring

Send Us Letters

Letters should be related to articles that have run in the print or online, editions of the JT and may be edited for space and clarity prior to publication. Please include your first and last name as well your town/neighborhood of residence. Send letters to editor@jewishtimes.com or Baltimore Jewish Times, 9200 Rumsey Road, Suite 215, Columbia, MD 21045 or submit them online at jewishtimes.com/letters-to-the-editor.