Letters to the Editor: September 29

Tough on Guns

In the article “Panel Addresses Gun Violence Concerns” (Sept. 8), a quote states, “This is our new way of life.” I do not accept this notion.

We can change things in regards to gun violence if we vote those out across the board who are soft on crime. Until we do that, nothing will ever change. Getting caught with an unlawful gun should be five years off the bat. Buying a gun for someone else? Automatic five years when a crime is committed. Why would someone buy a gun for someone else anyway? This would be a good start if our elected officials were not cowards.

Lana Fink, Reisterstown

