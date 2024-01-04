Memorial Siyum

1 of 3

Beth Tfiloh Congregation made a siyum of all Mishnah learned in memory of those lost on Oct. 7. On the seventh night of Chanukah, attendees learned a few words of Torah, enjoyed l’chaims provided by BT Men, made a siyum led by Matan Shefler and heard some inspiring words from congregant Jason Mann, who organized the initiative. This siyum was sponsored by the Weiser Family in honor of the safety of Danny’s brother, Ezra Gavriel Ben Leah, who is currently serving in the Israel Defense Forces, and by the Brown and Mittleman family.