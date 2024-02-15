New Year of Trees

1 of 4
Families at Bolton Street Synagogue celebrated Tu B’Shevat with a special seder and a Tot Time session, featuring food and activities themed around nature.
Families at Bolton Street Synagogue celebrated Tu B’Shevat with a special seder and a Tot Time session, featuring food and activities themed around nature.
Baltimore Jewish Times Is Here For You
Your voluntary contribution supports our efforts to deliver content that engages and helps strengthen the Jewish community in the greater Baltimore area.
CONTRIBUTE
Support Independent Jewish Journalism
Your contribution helps keep the Baltimore Jewish Times a vital source of news, opinion and culture into the new decade and beyond.