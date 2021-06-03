Photos: Pearlstone opens strawberry fields so you can pick your own

1 of 4

The Pearlstone Center’s strawberry fields are open for business.

The Jewish retreat center and farm is offering a pick-your-own experience in its strawberry fields. The strawberry harvest season is short, Pearlstone said on its website. The center opened its fields to the public for harvesting on May 23, and the season is expected to end early June.

Members of the public can come pick the strawberries Sundays through Fridays. The fields are closed for Jewish holidays and on Saturdays. Picking hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends, and Pearlstone provides picking buckets.

Attendees will be required to complete a quick health screening in advance and have their temperature taken at the entrance. Masks must be worn when you are within 6 feet of anyone outside your group.

Don’t assume you’ll be able to go strawberry picking, as their availability is dependent on the weather and being picked out. Pearlstone recommends checking their Facebook page for status updates on their strawberries, or signing up for text updates on their website.