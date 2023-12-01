Prominent Conservative Jewish Leaders to Convene at Baltimore Convention

Baltimore will be hosting a convention of major leaders in the Conservative/Masorti movement, starting with a Shabbat celebration on Friday, December 1 through Saturday, December 2 and followed by a three-day event focused on “T’nuah B’yahad: To Build Their Movement Together.” Attendees include prominent rabbis, cantors, Jewish professionals and religious leaders as well as teen and young adult attendees.

The convention will largely be focused on recent events in Israel, including the treatment of Israeli and American hostages as well as the rise of antisemitism the world over. Other subjects to be discussed at various panels include recent Kosher rulings, intermarriage, engaging teens and younger members of the community and what Jewish lessons can be taken away from pop culture figures like Bob Dylan and Barbie.

Krista Tippett, the Peabody Award-winning author, journalist and host of the “On Being” podcast, will be in attendance and will be hosting a discussion on personal growth. The event will also feature musical performances by Divas on the Bima, Shul Sisters and Rabbi Deborah Sacks Mintz and ensemble.

The convention will be taking place at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront at 700 Aliceanna Street in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor and Waterfront. A full schedule of events can be found here.