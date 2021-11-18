Scenes from Super Sunday

Super Sunday, The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore’s annual fundraising event, took place this past Sunday, Nov. 14, to raise money for The Associated’s Annual Campaign. The fundraiser was comprised of different activities throughout the day.

In the morning, IMPACT, The Associated’s young adult division, kicked off the day with its Revved-Up Road Rally. Participants got to learn more about the local Jewish community in a scavenger hunt that took them across the city, completing different challenges along the way. The scavenger hunt started at the Jewish Museum of Maryland and included stops at The Associated, a Repair the World Baltimore workshop, the Baltimore Immigration Museum and Druid Hill Park.

In the evening, The Associated held its virtual Super Sunday Give For Good Telethon. Entertainment at the telethon included Broadway stars from “Wicked,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and more, as well as Israeli cookbook author Adeena Sussman, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company.