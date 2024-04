Rabbi Yanky Baron (center) and Chabad of Ellicott City community member Marc Felsen met with Deputy Superintendent Karalee-Little Walker (right) and Howard County Public School System Superintendent Bill Barnes (left) about implementing the Meaningful Moment, a daily moment of silence and reflection for students, into the curriculum at Howard County public schools. They also introduced the Solomon Program, which they are launching to promote critical thinking among 11th and 12th graders.

