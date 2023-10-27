Video: Interview With Robyn Schaffer on Her Personal Experience in Israel During the War

Robyn Schaffer, a member of Suburban Orthodox Congregation, traveled to Israel on Oct. 5 for her son’s wedding.

Just a few days later, Hamas invaded. Schaffer was in Northern Israel at the time. The war shifted her son’s wedding plans, led another son to volunteering to help the Israel Defense Forces and made it difficult for her and her fiance to get home to Baltimore.

In a recent interview with JT Editor Selah Maya Zighelboim, Schaffer spoke about the impact of the Israel-Hamas war on her and her family.