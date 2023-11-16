Why I’m Marching for Israel

We asked March for Israel attendees from the Baltimore area why they decided to participate. Here’s what they said:

“I’m marching because of my love for Israel. Also, in my 69 years, I’ve never seen such horrible antisemitism in the world. We have to take a stand.” — Jane Sacks, co-president of Beth El Congregation’s Sisterhood

“I am here for the solidarity with my beloved state that I was born in: Israel. My family and friends are still living in Israel. I am also here with my Jewish sisters and brothers to fight and scream against the wave of antisemitism in the U.S.A. and the world. As a child of Holocaust survivors and a mother that was in Auschwitz, we must stay together and scream together, ‘Never again’ and “Am Yisrael chai,’ forever and ever.” — Ettie Goldstein

“I’m marching so the United States know how many of us stand with Israel.” — Rena Tabakman, member of Congregation Shomrei Emunah

“I’m here to show support for love of all humanity. I don’t think it matters which flag. People are in excruciating pain. Most of my grandparents died in the Holocaust. There’s generational trauma. We’re lucky to be in America. There’s sanctity to human life and liberation of good people.” — Talia Waldstreicher

Reyna Gobel and Jillian Diamond contributed reporting for this story.