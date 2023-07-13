You Should Know … Daniel Wise

Daniel Wise, 21, is spending the summer interning at Under Armour as a participant in the Under Armour Summer League Rookie Program.

Wise grew up in Owings Mills and attended Krieger Schechter Day School until eighth grade. He then went to Gilman School for high school. After graduating, Wise began college at Penn State. An incoming senior, Wise will graduate with a degree in finance next spring.

He is currently also a member of the Penn State chapter of Tau Epsilon Phi, a social fraternity based on friendship, chivalry and service.

Wise lives with his cat Pennster in Owings Mills. He belongs to Chizuk Amuno Congregation.

How do you plan to use your major in finance?

I’m thinking about possibly going into the corporate finance world. Currently, this summer, I’m working with Under Armour as a financial planning and analysis intern. I analyze different annual reports, find different profit margins and net revenues, put together tables and spreadsheets and tell the story of how the financials of the company are going. I could see myself going somewhere in that direction.

How did you hear about the Under Armour internship?

The way I found out about it was actually just researching online. I knew that for this summer I wanted to be somewhere located in Philly, Baltimore or New York City. Just somewhere along those lines, in the sense of having my actual location for the internship. I typed in “Baltimore location internships” and a bunch of things came up, and I ended up finding Under Armour. It was cool because, growing up in Baltimore, Under Armour’s been a huge part of my life, so getting to work with the company has been great.

Are you involved in Hillel on campus?

Yes, at Penn State, I am a data intern for them. I track the engagement members of the community. I put together different spreadsheets and pivot tables that show different overlaps of who’s interacting with who, what community members aren’t being reached out to enough and things like that.

Growing up, especially going to Krieger Schechter and Chizuk Amuno, being Jewish has been an important part of my religious life, but also a huge part of my social and cultural life. I knew going into college that I wanted to continue to surround myself with individuals who I could celebrate the holidays with and talk about Israel and just feel Jewish, which is connecting me to my past growing up in Baltimore. For me, when I think of Baltimore, I think of the Jewish community that is so entangled with it because it’s such a major part of my life here and the lives of so many other people that are around me. So, I think that being in Baltimore has connected me a lot with my Judaism.

Are you interested in sports?

Oh, yes. Growing up, I played basketball, soccer and lacrosse. In the wintertime, I would snowboard. Sports has always been a major part of my life and my health and just being active has always been super important to me. Getting to work with a company that fosters an environment based on athletics and the health that it provides, the positive health aspects it provides for me just enhance my desire to want to succeed with the company and actually work hard for them.

What’s your favorite thing about your fraternity?

My favorite thing is the friendships I’ve made. I’ve really found friends that I can communicate with on a deeper level, which is very important to me when I’m looking for people that I want in my life and also having that support system when things get hard. College can be stressful and being surrounded by a group of people who love you and you love them is amazing.

Is there anything else you would like to add about your Judaism?

One of the most worthwhile Jewish experiences I’ve had was with this camp called Aryeh Adventures. Half the kids on the trip are mentors and the other half are kids with developmental needs. Everyone on the trip is Jewish and from around the country. We went to California, Las Vegas and Hawaii. Being in that environment of inclusivity just showed how amazing the Jewish religion is in the sense of acceptance and people getting along and just true love for one another. I did it twice at ages 15 and 16.