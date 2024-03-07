You Should Know … Jeremy Goldstein

Jeremy Goldstein, 23, graduated from the University of Maryland, College Park, this past fall with a degree in public policy. Now, he is hoping to apply his education and experience to a social activism position.

Goldstein lives in Owings Mills, where he grew up. He went to Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School and attends services at Beth Tfiloh Congregation.

His connection to family and sports keeps him close to home.

What do you hope to do with your degree?

I want to focus on issues I care about, which mostly involves social issues and activism. My interests kind of go all over the place. Within social policy, I want to make an impact wherever I can.

What made you decide to go into this field?

I went into college my freshman year as a kinesiology major, and I was considering physical therapy. When summer of 2020 came around with all of the civil unrest surrounding the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, that sparked my passion. When I was in high school at BT, I helped organize a student walkout after the Parkland school shooting. But I didn’t realize until summer of 2020 that I actually felt like I want to dedicate my professional career to it.

Do you feel that living in Baltimore helped you to think about justice and service in that way?

Being in a place where a lot of activism happens, and we obviously grew up with the Freddie Gray stuff happening, it kind of makes it feel more present by being around here. I was born and raised in Baltimore. I grew up in the county, so I have a deep sense of love and appreciation for Baltimore. I’ve been going into the city for various things like sports and concerts for basically my whole life, so it’s my home. I feel a strong sense of belonging in Baltimore.

How would you describe your Jewish identity?

I don’t feel like someone who falls within a certain denomination. I feel like my Judaism is very personal, for lack of a better word. I see it as more of a vehicle to appreciate and understand the importance of how we treat people and the importance of justice, of course. I think my foundational Jewish education really emphasized to me the importance of getting myself involved in causes that I am passionate about.

What are some things you do for fun?

I grew up in a family that loves sports. I also like to hike and go to concerts. Since I first went to college, I got really into going to concerts, especially with friends. Music has been very important to me.

Are you an Orioles fan?

I’d say, right now, I’m more passionate about the Orioles because of the hope that they’re giving us. I found my love for a lot of sports and teams from my parents, but especially the Orioles.

For example, the game that Cal Ripken [Jr.] broke the record for games played in a row, my parents were there. I definitely feel an innate sense of belonging when it comes to the Orioles and really just growing up going to games in the summer. It’s been a part of my childhood and part of my ever-growing connection to Baltimore.