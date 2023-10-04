You Should Know … Leah Meyers

Sometimes one little Google search can change your life. For Leah Meyers, casually researching law opportunities at her school, Towson University, catapulted her into early law school admissions.

Meyers, now 21, has lived in Pikesville her entire life. After graduating from Beth Tfiloh in 2020, Meyers continued her education at Towson University. There, she studied criminal justice, sociology and anthropology with a criminal justice concentration.

This past summer, Meyers discovered her passion for family law while interning for Baltimore-based law firm Royston Mueller McLean & Reid, LLP. Meyers is a first-year student of The University of Baltimore Law School.

Meyers and the rest of her family belong to Ner Tamid.

What does it mean to be an early admissions law student?

So, basically, instead of my senior year of college, I’m doing my first year of law school. It is a lot more work than my senior year of college would have been, but it gets the job done and lets me skip the year.

How did you hear about this early admissions program with University of Baltimore Law?

I was on the Towson University pre-law advising website, and it mentioned the program in a single sentence at the bottom of the page. The website said to reach out for more information. So, I reached out to the Towson prelaw adviser, and he said that the program exists, but it wasn’t a big thing. Not a lot of people do it. It’s really hard, he said. Of course, I heard that, and I took it as a challenge. Watch me.

So, I reached out to UB directly and figured it out with them and learned what I needed to do in order to get into this program. I took the LSAT. I applied for law school. I got into law school, and then I told them that I didn’t have my bachelor’s degree yet. There was a little moment there where it really seemed like it wasn’t going to work because I was talking to people from Towson, and they said that students can’t double-dip credits. Like that’s not a thing. I told them that I was pretty sure I read that it is a thing you can do. That was a little scary, but I was right. We figured it out and it’s working out. So far, so good.

When did you realize that you wanted to go to law school?

I don’t know. I’ve always wanted to go to law school. I’ve always wanted to be a lawyer.

I’ve always wanted to help people. I wanted to be able to make the most impact on the world around me. I don’t like math and science, so I wasn’t going to be a doctor. Looking at the legal system that we have and how complicated it can be, I knew that being a lawyer was where I could make the greatest impact. Specifically, this summer, working in family law and just seeing this really important work. This needs to be done and you see the results almost immediately. There is a lot of actually helping people in real time, which is really where I wanted to be. So, even before I knew that I wanted to do family law, I knew that I wanted to go to law school and I would find a way to help people from there.

How would you describe your relationship with Judaism?

I love Judaism. I think Hashem loves me. I think that it’s something that I turn to when I don’t necessarily have a clear direction, when I need help with something, when I just need something to rely on or someone to talk to. God is there and God is always there for me. I love learning about history and the background. I think there’s been ups and downs in my relationship with Judaism, especially regarding religious observance. I think everybody goes through ebbs and flows and whatever, but at this point, I think I found my way back through my own path.

Is there anything people would be surprised to learn about you?

I love playing around with makeup and creating content for different beauty brands. I started on Instagram when I was probably too young to be on Instagram. I decided that I was going to be a fashion influencer. That obviously was not my calling. But I started doing my makeup and sharing different makeup looks. Eventually, I realized that I could create these reels and these videos for Instagram quickly and easily compared to how long it takes other people. It was fun for me, and I could do it for fun.

Do you have any advice for readers with a dream?

I think I would say that if there’s something that you want in life, just go for it. Reverse engineer your goals and figure out a plan and make it happen. Because probably, when you break it down, you can do it.