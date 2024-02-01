You Should Know … Mandy Snyder

Mandy Snyder, 34, wants to give back to her hometown of Baltimore.

Snyder grew up in Howard County and went to Virginia Tech for marketing and management. Recently, she started a new job as executive director of Baltimore Homecoming, an organization that encourages Baltimore natives and alumni living around the world to invest in Baltimore.

Snyder lives in Canton and attends services at Temple Isaiah.

What do you do as the executive director?

Currently, it’s a lot of strategy. It really is meeting with alumni across the country to share the good that’s happening in Baltimore. When it’s on the news, it tends to be negative news [about Baltimore]. But there’s so many positive things that are happening.

I’m really looking forward to meeting with our partners. We have two community groups, which are Homecoming Heroes and Crab Tank Entrepreneurs. Crab Tank Entrepreneurs are those that are starting their own business in Baltimore, which is really driving the workforce development and economic development into the city. Homecoming Heroes are those that are nonprofit leaders that are doing good. They’re really the ones that are making the impact, and they need to be celebrated. I’m looking forward to meeting with our partners, meeting with our alumni and helping to guide the strategy and the organization to its next phase.

Did you always know you wanted to do this kind of work?

I always had an affinity for working and doing better in the community. I think when you work for a nonprofit, you have to be passionate in what you’re doing. So that really opened my eyes. I’m really excited about this opportunity in this new role in the organization and to have the ability to give back to the community and make a difference in an area that I’ve called home for so long.

How would you describe your relationship with Judaism?

It’s an amazing opportunity for family to be able to get together and to celebrate. Family is such an important piece for me, and that kind of brings up how Judaism is so tied into my family. My sister-in-law, Alana Snyder, is such an amazing, inspiring human who has done so much within Judaism that I really admire and look up to her. During the day, she’s a teacher for Baltimore County [in] special education. She has two young girls. My nieces drive everything that I do. She wrote the book “Grandma is a Survivor,” which is a children’s book around the Holocaust.

Outside of work, what are your passions?

We had season tickets for the Orioles growing up. I remember being at Virginia Tech and trying to stream the Orioles games because they weren’t live there. I grew up playing softball, too.

My dad coached, and my brother plays baseball, so it’s kind of in our DNA.

What is your favorite Jewish food?

My favorite Jewish food is a Jewish deli pickle. There is literally nothing better than that.