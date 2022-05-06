You Should Know … Meital Abraham

Meital Abraham took her first creative steps as a high school intern for the Baltimore Jewish Times during her senior year at Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School.

After graduating from Beth Tfiloh, the 23 year old went to the University of Florida for a degree in advertising and a philosophy minor.

Abraham currently works as social media manager and marketing associate at Silesky Marketing in Baltimore.

Abraham lives in Baltimore City.

How would you describe your relationship with Judaism?

I most align myself with the culture. Learning about my heritage, celebrating age-old traditions and passionately educating others about Judaism are all very important aspects of my Jewish identity. Since childhood, Jewish stories and customs have engaged my imagination, evoked powerful imagery, connected me to my family and community and inspired me to create. With a name like mine and an upbringing to match, Judaism is a pretty inseparable part of my identity, but it is by no means a default. I am very proud to embrace it.

What do you do as a social media manager and marketing associate?

We have several clients that we work with. For the ones that were already on board before I came to the company, I mostly create content and manage their social media schedule for when they post. However, I’ve also brought in a few clients of my own that are sort of under my contract. I’ve been able to take the reins with those clients under the supervision of my boss. With those clients, it’s everything from coming up with a logo to designing their website and their business cards.

What kind of people come to you for help with their brand?

We work with a lot of small- to medium-sized businesses here in Baltimore. One of our more notable clients is Sheldon & Sons. We work with a few attorneys, a cremation company, realtors and all different types of entrepreneurs.

How did you hear about this position?

I graduated college straight into a recession where the economy was really bad, and no one was really hiring. I heard about the position from a networking group that my mom’s friend is a part of called BNI or Business Networking International. There was someone in her networking group who had a marketing group. My boss wasn’t hiring at the time, but we figured out a way to work together.

What do you love about your job?

Creativity is at the center of everything I do. I love having the opportunity to utilize writing talents to help local businesses flourish.

What do you do outside of work?

I like to keep myself busy. I do standup comedy as well as sketch comedy. In my own time, I write poetry and short stories. Lately, my main outlet has been visual art, and I’ve been into transformative fashion and makeup looks. I think my favorite thing in the world is combination, experimentation, and eventually, I would love to combine my talents with all of these things through performance.