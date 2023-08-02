On July 24, Albert Bedell of Baltimore at 97. He is survived by wife Lois Bedell (née Gross); children Jodie (Rudy) Gil and Marcia (Bruce) Bardarik; grandchildren Kyle Schlining, Jordynn Applebaum (Ryan Cuyler), Lindsey Bardarik and Bradley Bardarik; and great-grandson Bennett Cuyler. He was predeceased by parents Rae and Irving Bedell and great-grandson Clarke Cuyler. He was born in Park Slope, Brooklyn, New York, and loved sharing memories of his neighborhood and his father’s local candy store business. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree from New York University. He moved to Long Island, New York, to start his career in journalism. This was put on hold to serve in the U.S. Army during World War II. After his return from service, he continued in journalism until he moved to Baltimore for a position at Westinghouse. In Baltimore he met his wife, Lois; they have been married for 68 years. After leaving Westinghouse, he would go on to work for Documentation Incorporated (DocInc), a company that was innovating the Information Cataloging business sector. He spearheaded the designing of the first cataloging system for the Baltimore County Public Libraries. He was highly regarded in his field and soon was recruited by the National Institutes of Health. While at NIH he received his Ph.D. in Information Sciences. He spent 30 years at NIH, retiring in 1990 as director of his department. Among all these accomplishments, his greatest source of pride and joy was his family.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.