On April 15, Yoram Nissim Yifrah of Columbia at 53. He is survived by sister Daniella Yifrah Ben-Attar; nieces Maayan Ben-Attar and Naya Ben-Attar; and nephew Roee Ben-Attar. He was predeceased by parents Dianne and Avram Yifrah. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew and friend. He was a kind, gentle and generous soul who strived to help others and will be missed dearly.

Contributions may be sent to the Lubavitch Center of Howard County, 770 Howes Lane, Columbia, Maryland 21044.