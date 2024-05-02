On April 20, Steven Sharfstein of Marriottsville at 74. He is survived by wife Jamie Sharfstein (née Gould); children David (Daniela) Sharfstein, Daniel (Jessica) Sharfstein and Carly (Steve) Schaeffer; grandchildren Kaleb Sharfstein, Alana Sharfstein, Jacob Sharfstein, Zoey Sharfstein, Samantha Sharfstein and Eliot Schaeffer; and brother Dean Sharp. He was predeceased by parents Dorothy and Irving Sharfstein. Always the optimist, he grew up in Yonkers, New York, working in his family’s grocery store, learning music and applying his intellect in the classroom. He graduated from Cornell and NY Law School with honors. After marrying his sweetheart, he applied his characteristic humility, kindness and loyalty to raise his three children. Nothing made him more proud than when he became Papa, eventually to six grandchildren. He spent his childhood summers at Camp Moosilauke. He jammed with his own bands and he celebrated peace and love at Woodstock. He coached Little League. He traveled the country teaching at seminars, but he always brought home a gift. He loved eating at restaurants, and he always shared his order. He laughed loudly with his belly, and it made you laugh. He gritted through his final years, but always with a smile. If you knew him, you were lucky.

Contributions may be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Jewish National Fund – Trees for Israel.