On April 25, Marilyn Dickman Silverstein (née Toor) of Baltimore at 87. She is survived by daughter Abby (Mitchell) Stevens; daughter-in-law Lynn Gordon; stepson Edward (Kathy) Dickman; grandchildren Eric (Lauren) Stevens, Alex Stevens, Alana Gordon and Yitzy Dickman; and niece Wendy (Marc) Smelkinson. She was predeceased by son Robert Gordon; stepson Yehuda Dickman; brother Gordon Toor; husband Arnold L. Dickman; and parents Annabelle and Irwin Toor.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.