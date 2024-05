On April 16, Gayle Welsh (née Buratt) of Owings Mills at 66. She is survived by children Jenna Bernstein and Michael Welsh; granddaughter Eva Bernstein; and sister and brother-in-law Marsha (Vic) Saltzman and Eric (Carol) Welsh. She was predeceased by husband Jeffrey Welsh; brother Joel Buratt; and parents Jeannette and Philip Buratt.

Contributions may be sent to the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.