Associated Names Andrew Cushnir New President

Andrew Cushnir, the executive vice president and chief development officer of the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, has been named the new president and CEO of The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore. He will begin his new role at The Associated in April 2024.

He succeeds Marc B. Terrill, who has served as president for more than 20 years.

“I am deeply honored to be chosen to lead The Associated at this pivotal time in its history,” Cushnir said in a press release. “The Baltimore community is known throughout the world for its generosity and warmth, its remarkable leadership and an operating structure that gives rise to innovation and collaboration. I look forward to working with the many volunteer and professional leaders who make this community so special to ensure the continued vibrancy of the Baltimore Jewish community.”

Cushnir will bring 20 years of Jewish Federation experience with him to The Associated. In his current position, he serves on the executive team, guiding the Los Angeles Federation in addressing complex issues. He has also previously served as the chief planning and program officer at the Federation. Before his time at the Federation, he worked as an attorney and public affairs executive.

Terrill announced his plan to step down from his role a year ago. The Associated’s board of governors — which unanimously voted for Cushnir’s appointment — and an executive search committee conducted an extensive hiring search. Yehuda Neuberger, The Associated’s board chair, headed the executive search committee. Linda A. Hurwitz and Benjamin K. Greenwald, former chairs of the board, served as vice chairs of the committee.

“After a competitive international search, we are thrilled that Andrew will join our team and lead The Associated into the future,” Neuberger said in a press release. “His passion for Jewish life and identity, his vast experience in a large Federation and his commitment to excellence make him the ideal choice for this new role.“

Terrill will continue to support The Associated during the transition.

“It has been my honor to serve The Associated and the Baltimore community,” Terrill said in a press release. “Now as I move onto my next chapter, I am excited to pass the torch to Andrew, a leader with remarkable qualities and a longstanding commitment to the Jewish people and making the world a better place. I have no doubt he will feel as energized by the position as I have for the past 20-plus years.”