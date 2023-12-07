Baltimore Hebrew Congregation Event Features Orioles Assistant GM

Wearing a Baltimore Orioles T-shirt written in Hebrew, Orioles’ Assistant General Manager Eve Rosenbaum shared tidbits about growing up in Bethesda and in the world of sports at the 105th annual dinner hosted by Baltimore Hebrew Congregation’s Brotherhood on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Rosenbaum was interviewed by Valerie Preactor, morning news sports anchor for WBAL NewsRadio/98 Rock. Preactor, who is on the Ravens broadcast team and a Orioles pregame host, is a graduate of Pikesville High School and George Mason University.

The evening started with a blessing after the meal led by Cantor Ben Ellerin, followed by “Hatikvah,” Israel’s national anthem, with Brotherhood President David Berenhaus on the guitar, accompanied by Berenhaus’ son, Josh.

Answering questions from Preactor, Rosenbaum shared with the audience of about 75 attendees that her parents loved baseball, a love that they instilled in her. Her twin brother and older brother also played baseball.

“My parents tell me that I learned to throw a ball before I could walk,” she quipped.

In first grade, she joined the boys’ baseball team, explaining that since her twin brother also played sports, it was easier for her mother to take the children to one sporting event.

“I just loved baseball,” Rosenbaum said, “and I have a twin brother, so it was convenient for my mom to have us on the same team.”

In addition to her parents’ love of baseball, Rosenbaum’s older brother also played a part in her development and love of baseball.

When Rosenbaum was just 5 or 6 years old, the entire family would drop off her brother at the Ripken summer baseball camp, a camp Rosenbaum and her twin brother would eventually also attend.

In third grade, Rosenbaum played as a catcher. When asked by Preactor why a catcher, Rosenbaum replied that her father had also played as a catcher. “That made my father very proud,” Rosenbaum said.

Rosenbaum attended Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda and Harvard University. At Harvard, Rosenbaum played softball. And it was in Massachusetts that Rosenbaum saw how a community could come together around sports.

“While in college, playing softball — my mom is from Massachusetts — I saw how much Boston loved their sports,” she recalled. “I was able to see how sports brought everyone together, and I wanted to see how to work in sports after college.”

Rosenbaum did a summer internship with the Boston Red Sox and, after college, was hired by the NFL as manager of business intelligence and optimization. From 2014 to 2019, she worked for the Houston Astros in various roles, finishing her fifth season with the team as manager of international scouting.

Rosenbaum was hired in 2019 by the Orioles to be the team’s director of baseball development and was promoted to assistant general manager in 2022.

Rosenbaum said that her parents, who still live in Bethesda, attended 40 games this season.

Following the program, Berenhaus said the event was an “enjoyable evening.”

The interview format by Preactor, added Berenhaus, “felt more like a casual and pleasant conversation in someone’s living room.”