What’s New at Baltimore’s Judaica Shops

Chanukah begins this evening, and local Judaica shops are full of gifts to help you celebrate the Festival of Lights.

Here are some of them:

Women of Baltimore Hebrew Congregation Judaica Shop

7401 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore

Hours:

Tuesdays: 6-8 p.m.

Thursdays: 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Sundays: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

And by appointment at all other times: [email protected]

BHC’s Judaica Shop has been in operation for over 75 years. Carole Wilder, who coordinates the scheduling of volunteers, said that the shop just recently opened this past August, having operated exclusively through an online storefront during the pandemic.

Since the shop has opened, Wilder and the volunteers are working hard to get people to visit the shop in person once again.

“We had two large Chanukah orders and sold many interesting items at a recent event,” Wilder said. “We sold very unique dreidels and menorahs, which were of particular interest to collectors. And we have so much more available.”

Wilder noted a white ceramic elephant menorah, which she named Babar after the eponymous elephant from the children’s book series, currently on sale, as well as other items which, Wilder added, would make great Chanukah gifts.

Shabsi’s Judaica Center

Religious Bookstore

Fallstaff Shopping Center

6830-A Reisterstown Road, Baltimore

Hours:

Monday & Tuesday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Shabsi’s, in operation for over 30 years, has a large selection of Judaica, including books, mezuzahs, menorahs, music and a children’s section.

The Seforim Nook

7006 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore

Hours:

Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Seforim Nook offers tallit bags, kippahs, wall art, games and more.

Beth El Congregation Judaica Shop

8101 Park Heights Ave., Pikesville

Hours:

Monday-Friday: Noon-2 p.m.

Or by appointment: [email protected]

The Judaica Shop at Beth El Congregation is run by Beth El’s Sisterhood. Barbara Berman, one of the shop representatives, said the store is ready for the Chanukah season with a large selection of tallitot, gifts and specialty items.

“We also have many beautiful Chanukah pieces in stock,” Berman said.

Chizuk Amuno Congregation Sisterhood Judaica Shop

8100 Stevenson Road, Pikesville

Hours:

(The shop is only open when school is in session.)

Sunday-Friday: 10 a.m.-noon

Monday-Thursday: 3-5 p.m.

In operation for over 30 years, the Chizuk Amuno Sisterhood Judaica Shop has a significant variety of items for sale, Anne King, shop co-manager, said.

“We have many different items for the kids,” she said. “We also have menorahs and dreidels, menorahs for children that look like trains, menorahs with emojis, games on the go, travel menorahs.”

King said that when she and her family were in Israel for Chanukah last year, she took a battery-operated travel menorah, which they were able to light every night.

The shop also has many dog toys in its inventory.

In addition, the shop sells Chanukah candles that benefit two specific organizations — candles with proceeds benefiting Sharsheret, a nonprofit that supports Jewish women diagnosed with breast and ovarian cancer, and candles benefiting Autism Speaks.

Profits from all jewelry will be donated to The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore’s Israel Emergency Fund.

Beth Tfiloh Congregation Sisterhood Judaica Shop

3300 Old Court Road, Pikesville

Hours:

Mondays: Noon-2 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

And by appointment: 410-413-2277

Sandy Kanter is chairperson of Beth Tfiloh’s Sisterhood and volunteers with the Sisterhood’s Judaica Shop.

Kanter is excited to bring new art to the shop, particularly because the art supports the work of Israeli and Jewish artists.

“In these dark times, with Chanukah coming, we continue to be a light among the nation,” Kanter said. “And by bringing beautiful Judaica into our home, we also support the artists and manufacturers who continue to give back to the community.”

Some of the artists whose work is on sale include both Israeli and American Jewish artists, who create different items, including challah boards, challah covers, mezuzahs and Chanukah menorahs.

The Shop at Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Congregation

7310 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore

Hours:

Sundays: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 11:45 a.m.-1 pm.., and from 7-8 p.m.

When Har Sinai Congregation and Temple Oheb Shalom merged to become Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Congregation, the Sisterhood and Women’s Club from each congregation also merged, and its members agreed that the Judaica shop needed an upgrade. With the renovations came a new name: The Shop.

Sherri Bell, co-president of the Women’s Club and manager of The Shop, described several of the items available at The Shop.

“On the high end, we carry some pretty known artists, like Gary Rosenthal and Michael Aram,” Bell said.

Bell said that Rosenthal makes picture frames and candlesticks with vessels in them where glass shards, from the glass grooms crush at weddings, can be placed.

From Aram, The Shop sells seder plates, candlesticks, Chanukah menorahs, small plates and saucers.

The Shop also has items from Yad LaKashish, an artisan workshop in Jerusalem that provides skills training and a living wage to immigrant non-Hebrew speakers. Those skills are now being put to use in the Yad LaKashish workshop, which makes handmade silk tallitot, wood pieces and pottery.

The Shop also sells more affordable items, like children’s toys, starting at $5. Bell indicated that they purchase on-sale items so that The Shop can also offer items that everyone can afford.