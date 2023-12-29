Baltimore Hebrew Congregation’s Israel Signs Vandalized for a Second Time

1 of 2

Two outdoor signs at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation were vandalized last night, for the second time in a month.

The signs, reading “We Stand with the People of Israel” and “Bring the Hostages Home,” were ripped.

These are the same signs that were vandalized and replaced earlier this month. On Dec. 10, one of the signs was ripped and the other stolen.

“I’m deeply disturbed but sadly not surprised, given the tenor of our country and the world at this moment,” BHC Rabbi Andrew Busch said. “The thought that people will not allow others to have their own free speech, the thought that a synagogue’s property would be vandalized, the thought that there are people out there who are opposed to a message such as ‘Bring the Hostages Home’ — all of that is deeply disturbing.”

BHC filed a police report about the incident. Busch noted that the police responded quickly, as they did when the signs were vandalized the first time.

According to Howard Libit, executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council, Baltimore County Police have indicated that they are going to increase patrols around the area and review camera footage, including from neighbors in the community who may have captured something.

“It is gratifying to know how seriously Baltimore County Police are taking this,” Libit said.

BHC plans on replacing the signs again.