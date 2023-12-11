Pro-Israel Signs Vandalized at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation

Baltimore Hebrew Congregation’s outdoor signs supporting Israel and demanding the release of Israeli hostages from Hamas were vandalized and destroyed on the night of Sunday, Dec. 10, coinciding with the fourth night of Chanukah. These signs, which read “We Stand With the People of Israel” and “Bring the Hostages Home” were shredded, and one was stolen.

In an emailed statement, the congregation’s staff expressed that they know that most of their neighbors are supportive of the message of the signs, making it disheartening that something like this would happen.

“We believe that most people who disagree with the message of our signs wouldn’t impinge on the freedom to place signs on our property,” the press release stated.

The synagogue placed a call to the Baltimore County Police, who responded quickly and have since followed up on the call.

In response to this vandalism, Baltimore Hebrew Congregation members have begun to create reproductions of the signs. These are being produced by Badges Buttons Plus Specialties, who made the originals. Smaller, poster-size versions of the signs are also available for free at the synagogue’s congregational office.

“This is a disturbing violation of our property and our rights to speak out regarding our beliefs. However, Chanukah especially reminds us that it is important to stand up for our beliefs and for our people. So we will continue to light candles, to pray, to educate and to speak out,” BHC Rabbi Andrew Busch said. “We have already ordered new signs, the same signs we had. They will be going up this week.”

In the time since the vandalism was discovered, Baltimore Hebrew Congregation has received several shows of support from other local rabbis and the Baltimore Jewish Council, as well as getting a call from the Union for Reform Judaism. Busch noted that they are not currently asking for the community to do anything in response, other than to show their support and be aware of the situation.

“We don’t let vandals determine what we say and when,” he said.