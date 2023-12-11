Chanukahcapella

By
JT Staff
-
0
(Courtesy of JCC of Greater Baltimore)

The JCC of Greater Baltimore held a Chanukah concert featuring Jewish a capella groups Rak Shalom and Mezumenet, who sang Chanukah-themed songs to celebrate the holiday.

Never miss a story.
Sign up for our newsletter.
Email Address

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here