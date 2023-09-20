Calendar: Sept. 24–Sept. 28

Sept. 24

Tashlich Together: A Community Trail Walk

Join J Life and an intergenerational group of JCC of Greater Baltimore members and friends for tashlich and a walk on the last day between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Throw away your sins from the past year. The walk will include conversations and reflections. Ideal for families with children ages 5+. Wear comfortable shoes and clothes as there might be mud. This will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Rosenbloom Owings Mills JCC in Owings Mills.

Register: jcc.org/calendar/tashlich-together-a-community-trail-walk-for-the-procrastinator-in-all-of-us/

Sept. 26

Journey Into History – Virtual Tour Of The Jewish City Of Recife

Explore the Jewish history of Recife, Brazil, with the Baltimore Zionist District and guide Marcos Gandelsman. Learn about Brazil’s Jewish community from colonial times to modern day.

Price: Free for members; $10 for nonmembers

Register: bzdisrael.org/journey-into-history-virtual-tour-of-the-jewish-city-of-recife/

Sept. 27

Introduction to Dialectical Behavioral Therapy

Jewish Community Services’ Institute For Professional Development will hold a workshop on dialectical behavioral therapy on Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. Learn the key principles of DBT, an evidence-based form of therapy that can help people learn healthy coping skills, manage strong emotions and more. 1.0 Category 1 CEU. The Maryland Board of Social Work Examiners has approved JCS to sponsor continuing education courses for social workers, psychologists and licensed professional counselors.

Price: $25 for the general public; $20 for Jewish day school educators and JCS retirees; free for JCS staff, board and council members, as well as staff of agencies of The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore

Register: jcsbalt.org/about-jcs/professional-development/

Sept. 27

Business & Professionals Networking Event at Topgolf

Enjoy an evening of networking and golf, presented by The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore’s Real Estate Industry Group in partnership with Jewish Professional Women, Lawyers’ Division, Healthcare Professionals’ Division, Planned Giving Round Table and Young Adult Division. Wear sneakers. Pub food and two drink tickets provided; dietary rules apply. This will take place at Topgolf Baltimore at 1411 Warner St. in Baltimore from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Price: $60; there are a limited number of $45 tickets for those ages 22-29

Register: associated.org/event/bp-topgolf/

Sept. 28

A Fireside Chat with Seth Goldman

Seth Goldman — the co-founder of Honest Tea, Eat the Change® and PLNT Burger, as well as the board chair of Beyond Meat — will speak about some of his business insights at this free Zoom event with Jewish Community Services’ Ignite Career Center. This will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Goldman will also discuss the importance of a positive workplace culture.

Register: ignitecareercenter.com/event/sgoldman-event/

Sept. 28

Pick Up Party

Jewish Volunteer Connection is providing the opportunity to participate in at-home service projects this fall. Sign up for your projects in advance and pick up your supplies at JVC’s Pick Up Party in the sukkah at the Weinberg Park Heights JCC at 5700 Park Heights Ave. in Baltimore from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Stephanie Blockston of Timber Grove Elementary School will be there to discuss the importance of these projects for her students.

Register: bit.ly/489KfxR