On July 28, David Abramovitz of Queenstown at 60. He is survived by wife Terri Abramovitz (née Kupiec); stepchildren Stacey Lebert (Brandon Clabaugh) and Paul Lebert; siblings Amy Kahn, Debby Abramovitz, Janet Abramovitz, Lois Abramovitz and Susan Lynn; nieces Sarah Kahn, Melissa Kahn (Austin Castellano), Jennifer Roby and Katherine (Peter) Lesko; and in-laws Chester and Marjorie Kupiec. He was predeceased by brother Morris Abramovitz; parents Dr. Leonard and Jeanne Abramovitz; and grandparents Dr. Morris and Pauline Abramovitz and Harry and Ella Bisbing. He loved to make people laugh and always had a story to tell. He enjoyed being outdoors, reading, boating, fishing, video gaming, driving his golf cart with his sidekick Momo and hanging out with family and friends. He loved all animals and enjoyed napping with his cats – Momma, Simba and Pumba, playing ball with his dog, Doc and feeding carrots to Chester, the miniature horse. He touched the hearts of many and will be deeply missed.

Contributions may be sent to Feline Rescue Association, Inc., Owings Mills, Maryland.