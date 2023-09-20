On Sept. 12, Esta Lesser (née Malman) of Baltimore at 88. She is survived by children Jo Lee Lesser and Dr. Jacqueline (Dr. Stuart) Miller; daughter-in-law Lesley Lesser Messafi; and grandchildren Alexandra Lesser, Ari (Debra) Lesser, Dr. Henry “Tal” (Sara) Lesser, Rachel (Harry) Mont, Elana (Stephan) Gilbert, Dr. Emily (Rehan) Milarachi and Joshua Miller (Emily Wood). She was predeceased by husband Dr. Henry Lesser; son Dr. Scott Lesser; brother Stanley Louis Malman; and parents Hannah and Jacob Malman. She was a beautiful and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a wonderful and giving friend to many.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation or The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore.