Black and white photo of the Dobkin Christmas Party on December 25, 1954 at Latrobe Homes. Surrounding a box of presents are, left to right, Mary Dobkin, Jacob Fisher, Bernard Potts, Amos Jones, and an unidentified woman.

Can you identify anyone in this photo?

Contact Acadia Roher, 443-873-5164 or [email protected].

To see more from the Jewish Museum of Maryland’s collections, visit jewishmuseummd.pastperfectonline.com.